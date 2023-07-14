The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon: Premiere Date Announced! New Photos Released!

AMC Networks Sets Premiere Date for The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon Spinoff

AMC Networks has announced that the highly anticipated spinoff, The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon, will premiere on Sunday, September 10 at 9 PM on AMC and AMC+. The series stars Norman Reedus, reprising his role as Daryl Dixon in the TWD universe.

In The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon, the story unfolds as Daryl finds himself washed ashore in France, with no recollection of how he got there or why. The show follows his journey through a shattered yet resilient France as he embarks on a quest to find his way back home. However, as he forges new connections along the way, his original plan becomes more complex.

The series boasts an impressive ensemble cast, including Clémence Poésy, Adam Nagaitis, Anne Charrier, Eriq Ebouaney, Laika Blanc Francard, Romain Levi, and Louis Puech Scigliuzzi. It is executive produced by Scott M. Gimple, Showrunner David Zabel, Norman Reedus, Greg Nicotero, Angela Kang, Brian Bockrath, and Daniel Percival.

The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon marks the fifth spinoff and sixth overall show in The Walking Dead franchise, originally created by Robert Kirkman, Tony Moore, and Charlie Adlard. The first season consists of six episodes, with David Zabel writing the first episode and co-writing the second episode alongside Jason Richman. Coline Abert is credited with writing the third episode, while Shannon Goss pens the fourth. Richman and Zabel collaborate once again on the fifth episode, with Richman and Laura Snow co-writing the season finale.

To give fans a glimpse of what’s to come, here are some exciting new images from the series: