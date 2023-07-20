‘The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon’ Norman Reedus Character Films in the Mountains, the Louvre, & More

The world of The Walking Dead is preparing to expand once again with a fresh spinoff centered around the iconic character, Daryl Dixon. Entertainment Weekly has unveiled exclusive images from the upcoming series titled “The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon,” featuring Norman Reedus reprising his role. The images tease Daryl’s whereabouts in an undisclosed location amidst the serene French countryside. However, viewers can anticipate even greater challenges ahead as the show ventures into the renowned city of Paris, where unexpected trials await.

Set after the events of the original series, “The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon” introduces us to a perplexing scenario as our titular hero finds himself in France without any recollection of how he got there or the purpose behind his visit. Struggling to unravel the mystery behind this strange turn of events, Daryl must navigate a world filled with uncertainties and dangers lurking from every corner. Accompanying him in this adventure is Isabelle (Clémence Poésy), a woman with a troubled past, whose encounter with Daryl will leave an indelible mark, cautioning those around her to tread carefully.

Daryl’s journey has been one of survival and growth since he first graced the screen as a prominent figure in the original series back in 2010. Initially living in the shadow of his brother, Merle (Michael Rooker), Daryl’s exceptional tracking skills and ambitious nature made him a formidable asset to the group. Though he could be difficult at times, his resourcefulness in dealing with the undead ensured the safety of his comrades.

Over time, Daryl developed a close bond with Carol (Melissa McBride), a survivor who had endured an abusive past before the world succumbed to the outbreak. As the seasons progressed, Daryl evolved into a more compassionate individual, genuinely caring for those around him while honing his survival instincts in perilous situations. With this new series, audiences will be granted a deeper insight into Daryl’s character as the Walking Dead universe ventures into uncharted territory.

As anticipation mounts, fans can look forward to witnessing Daryl Dixon face an array of daunting challenges in a thrilling journey through a post-apocalyptic France. The Walking Dead universe is set to embark on yet another gripping and unforgettable adventure with the resilient and enigmatic Daryl at its helm.

“The first episode is setting the tone of where we are,” Reedus told EW in an interview conducted before the current SAG-AFTRA strike. “These teasers of me in the countryside — it’s a lot of the first episode. So that first episode is a lot of, ‘Where the f— am I?’ And ‘Wow, look where I’m at.’ And also, ‘Daryl’s there?’ But he’s not even sure where the f— he is and how this works.”

Alas, all those gorgeous French countryside shots gave way to something completely new in the most recent teaser — Paris. There was Reedus cruising down the Seine while taking in the sight of a dilapidated Eiffel Tower. And the actor reveals that will be far from the only Parisian landmark we will be seeing on the series when it debuts Sept. 10 on AMC and AMC+.

“We eventually see that same scope in Paris,” says Reedus. “You see that scope in certain places that people don’t usually get to shoot in.” As for some of the filming locations fans can expect to see on the show, Reedus reveals that, “We’re in the Catacombs, we’re in the Louvre, we’re all over the place. So that French countryside scope and that backdrop changes into different backdrops of insane magnitude.” Check out the photos below recently released to EW.