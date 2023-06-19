The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon First Video Teaser Reveals Daryl Shipwrecked in France

The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon reveals its first footage.

AMC released the first footage from the upcoming The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon spin-off series on June 18, 2023. The footage shows Daryl waking up on a lifeboat in the middle of the ocean. He is roped to the top of the boat and appears to be unconscious. The teaser then notes that the series will debut this fall.

AMC president Dan McDermott previously said that the spin-off will follow Daryl as he wakes up and finds himself somewhere on the European continent. He will try to piece together what happened and how he got there.

Norman Reedus, who plays Daryl, has said that the new series will be a big departure from the original show. He said that the story, characters, tone, light, and sound will all be different. He also said that shooting the series in France helped to create a different vibe.

“There’s history in the story,” Reedus said. “There’s history in the walls around us. There’s history in the sound of it all. It’s a very different feel. It has the stuff that you want from the show, but it’s just picked up and put in a whole other dimension.”

The teaser for The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon is brief, but it gives us a glimpse of what to expect from the series. It looks like Daryl will be in for a wild ride as he tries to find his way home.

Daryl is about to be a fish out of water… Did you catch the #DarylDixon tease during #DeadCity? pic.twitter.com/0Am5RFL76v — The Walking Dead (@WalkingDead_AMC) June 19, 2023

Here are some additional details about the series:

* The series will be set in France.

* It will be produced by AMC Studios and Universal Television.

* The showrunner will be David Zabel, who has worked on shows like The Walking Dead and The Killing.

* The series will premiere on AMC this fall.

Excited to see what Daryl Dixon gets up to in his own spin-off series? The teaser looks promising, and we’re sure that Reedus will deliver another great performance.