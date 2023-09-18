The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon: Could This Have Slowed the Virus Breakout?

Exploring Ethical Queries in “The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon”: Could Empathy Have Slowed the Apocalypse?

Unveiling New Layers in The Walking Dead Universe

The universe of “The Walking Dead” has burgeoned into a multifaceted world that spans comics, video games, and television. Just when it seemed like every narrative angle had been explored, a recent episode from “The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon” entitled “Alouette” pivots to throw fans a curveball. In this episode, a flashback featuring Clémence Poésy’s Isabelle unveils the chaos that ensued when the apocalypse initially struck.

The Moral Compass Amidst Chaos

What stands out in this episode isn’t just the elaboration on Isabelle’s story and how she became a nun. Instead, the episode provokes an unexpected, yet intriguing question: would the zombie apocalypse’s spread have been more controlled if humans had abandoned their empathy to instantly deal with the undead?

Revisiting the Infancy of The Zombie Apocalypse

The franchise has occasionally delved into the early stages of this apocalyptic world, most notably in “Fear the Walking Dead’s” first season. The chronological evolution of this dystopia has been partially examined, but the cataclysmic moments leading up to it are generally left to viewers’ imaginations.

A Different Approach to Survival: Instinct Over Empathy

Given that fans like myself have witnessed countless brutal choices by characters in this universe, the flashback of Daryl Dixon raises an intriguing hypothesis. What if the survivors had inherent knowledge of the apocalypse and instantly knew how to counter the reanimated corpses? Instead of running in terror, they would take immediate action to neutralize the threat.

The Realities of Paris During the Apocalypse

In a striking scene juxtaposing Isabelle’s carefree moments in front of the Eiffel Tower, the episode zooms into public panic on the Parisian streets and subways. Though initially paralyzed by fear, Isabelle’s reactive instincts are activated when her partner confronts a pursuing walker. This reaction incites wonder about how differently things could have unfolded if everyone behaved similarly.

Contemplating a Zombie-Savvy Universe

Such a notion may seem implausible because it calls for a universally shared absence of empathy and razor-sharp discernment to distinguish the living from the undead. This brings us to a recurrent question: why don’t characters in zombie fiction ever seem to possess knowledge of zombie lore? TWD co-creator Robert Kirkman has, perhaps intentionally, made his characters oblivious to the subgenre, drawing inspiration from George Romero’s works. This narrative choice might be why the earliest days of this universe are portrayed as they are.

A Messier Reality

While idealizing a scenario where survivors employ long-range weaponry and caution, the actual outcome would likely be chaotic. There would undoubtedly be those who’d misjudge situations, become infected, and exacerbate the calamity.

Credit to “The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon” for Fresh Perspectives

Even if this musing lacks concrete implications, the recent episode does stir new thoughts. It adds a fresh dimension to the narrative landscape, not only by changing locations but by introducing Daryl to a new group of characters.

What’s Next for the Franchise

Fans can rest easy knowing that a second season for “The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon” is confirmed. However, the fate of supporting characters remains uncertain. Here’s to hoping we see more of Isabelle and others in future episodes of “The Walking Dead” series.

Catch Up on Your Zombie Fix

“The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon” is broadcasted on AMC every Sunday at 8:00 p.m. ET and is also available for streaming on AMC+. For more of what the small screen has to offer in 2023, keep an eye on our upcoming TV premiere schedule.