The Walking Dead: Daryl And Rick Reunion Not For Sure!

A reunion between Daryl Dixon and Rick Grimes is something The Walking Dead fans desperately want. They don’t care whether it happens in The Walking Dead series or the upcoming Rick Grimes Movies. Unfortunately, a Rick and Daryl reunion isn’t assured!

Norman Reedus, the actor who portrays Daryl, isn’t even sure what’s going on. He sat down with ComicBook.com recently, where he discussed what he does, or in this case doesn’t, know. It sounds like things keep changing. Or he’s being told different things by different people.

if even Reedus doesn’t know, does it mean we have no shot? I don’t think so. Especially if fans keep letting the people behind The Walking Dead know what they want, maybe they’ll make it happen for us!

Here’s what Reedus told ComicBook.com!

“I don’t think anybody knows what’s going on with the movies now. I hear different answers from different groups. So I think it’s kind of still up in the air what the movie thing is going to be. I think it’s…changed perspective a couple of times. I don’t know anything about it. I’m just going to leave it at that.”

Maybe the decision hasn’t even been made yet. At least, based on what Reedus is saying that’s what it sounds like. Hopefully the people making these things know that not having this reunion would be a huge blow to The Walking Dead fans.

We’re expecting The Walking Dead final season trailer at the SDCC. Hopefully the trailer lives up to the hype! Could we possibly see some Rick Grimes information at the panel? Possible, but doubtful. They probably want to focus on the final season for now.

We don’t have much longer to wait now. The Walking Dead returns to AMC next month, and we can’t wait! And let’s hope the Daryl and Rick reunion happens!