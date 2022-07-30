The Walking Dead: Creator Robert Kirkman Defends Story Loop – Find a Place, Lose it to Bad Guy, Do it Again!

People often criticize The Walking Dead writer Robert Kirkman’s storytelling. Recently, he decided to address this criticism.

It’s the little things that annoy us in life, and despite being co-creator of two successful independent franchises, Walking Dead creator and writer Robert Kirkman just made the decision to (in purely lighthearted fashion) address a persistent complaint that is lobbed his way.

It’s possible that while manning the tiller of both the The Walking Dead and Invincible franchises, as well as being the Chairman of his own imprint (Skybound Entertainment), it would be an unassailable sign of success in a professional career. However, it appears there is one persistent assault on his writing method that Kirkman will no longer endure in silence: that The Walking Dead has a clear reliance on formula, especially as the series progresses.

The Walking Dead is one of the most spectacular success stories in the history of comic books, exploding into a household name overnight with its AMC television adaptation. The popularity is due to franchise-wide adherence to Kirkman’s realism-tinged tone in a world where humans are fighting for their lives against an apocalyptic zombie epidemic.

However, this has also led to some people disliking the show. Some people think that it is too bleak, repeats itself, and that it is not always enjoyable to watch. While this may be true for any horror genre work, another criticism of the show is that it often repeats the same story arc. The survivors find shelter, are attacked, and are forced to leave.

In The Walking Dead Deluxe #43, a color reprint of the original 2007 issue that centers on horrible sadist The Governor, Kirkman finally addressed the long-standing issue in his notes.

Kirkman says that he planned to have a long battle between Rick’s group and The Governor in the prison. But he changed his mind because it would be too “repetitious.” The Governor destroyed the prison so the characters could move on. He also added:

“Creating what some people thought was a never-ending repetitious loop of the characters finding a place, losing it, and finding another… but that didn’t last the full series, critics! And each one was different! And the characters grew along the way, which is what is important! I’m not defensive. What?!”

Some people think that the Governor storyline is too repetitive. Every few episodes or so there is a battle between Rick Grimes’ group and another group of people who want to take over. This has happened with the Alexandria Safe-Zone, The Whisperers, and The Commonwealth.

The post-apocalyptic setting in The Walking Dead is good for conflicts that follow the rules of realism. This is what the author, Kirkman, prefers.

Even though this new insight from Kirkman about The Walking Dead is meant as a humorous side note, it does acknowledge a structural critique in his work. Robert Kirkman is naturally defensive of his series The Walking Dead because it is his creation.