‘The Walking Dead’ Comes Back to Life, is World’s #7 Most-Streamed Series, ‘Wednesday’ #3

Nielsen’s weekly streaming rankings report that “Ginny & Georgia” was the most streamed title across all streaming services in the first week of 2023, having accumulated a staggering 2.5 billion minutes of viewing during its four days on Netflix from Jan. 2 to Jan 8! This teen comedy-drama series appears to have grabbed audiences’ attention and held it with its second season – no small feat for any show these days!

Following its debut on the Nielsen Streaming Top 10, Netflix’s captivating heist drama “Kaleidoscope” was streamed for 1.6 billion minutes in its initial week of release! With each episode able to be watched in any order, this limited series offers viewers over 5,000 unique viewings – sparking fans’ curiosity and inspiring them to rewatch upon completion. This exciting show is sure to keep audiences hooked from start-to-finish and contribute further as it gains more viewership!

Netflix’s latest hit series, “Wednesday“, has catapulted itself to the third spot on their chart with an impressive 1 billion minutes watched over seven consecutive weeks. This is a remarkable feat as it stands only behind the juggernauts of “Squid Game” and Season 4 of “Stranger Things”. Boasting a close 960 million views from Jan 2-8 was its closest contender, ‘Cocomelon’ – another well-known animated preschool show that often graces these charts.

Defying expectations with its meticulous storytelling, Rian Johnson’s “Knives Out” sequel “Glass Onion” is the most-streamed movie of the week! Not only did it take a spot at No. 5, but in its second full week on Netflix had an impressive 935 million minutes watch time – besting even Amazon Prime Video’s latest pick – Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan during its third season’s second week of availability.

After a brief surge in popularity, the iconic zombie drama series “The Walking Dead” skyrocketed to the number 7 spot on the charts with an astonishing 905 million minutes watched between January 2nd and 8th. After its long-awaited 11th and final season landed on Netflix, viewers were enthralled by this gripping show that concluded its run only two months prior on AMC.

Rounding up the list, “Yellowstone” came in last with 750 million minutes watched on Peacock after its first billion-minute week. Netflix movie “The Pale Blue Eye” earned 729 million minutes over the span of two weeks while “Emily in Paris” saw 727 million minutes viewed during the second full week of season three’s availability.