The Walking Dead: at Comic-Con, WATCH as Show’s Stars Promise an Emotional, Bloody Finale

So about those walkers that can climb walls and open doors on The Walking Dead, “These rules are a little different,” Josh McDermitt, who plays Eugene on The Walking Dead, said that the moment in the Season 11C trailer when a walker grabs onto someone’s throat was scary. He added that there have been similar moments throughout the years on the show, like when a little girl picks up a stuffed animal and Morgan’s wife reaches for the doorknob.“So the fact that we may be seeing some of that again and kind of raising the stakes in that sense is exciting,” he told TV Insider.

Lauren Ridloff (Connie), Michael James Shaw (Mercer), Seth Gilliam (Gabriel), Cailey Fleming (Judith), Norman Reedus (Daryl) , and Lauren Doherty were at the TV Insider and TV Guide Magazine studio sponsored by Hollywood unBranded in San Diego Comic-Con 2022 to talk about saying goodbye and hint where we’ll find their characters when the last episodes start.

Judith is “doing good” as she continues to adjust to life at the Commonwealth (the cotton candy is a plus), Fleming said. But the same can’t necessarily be said for the others. “I think when we come back, I might be running,” Gilliam added. Meanwhile, both Mercer and Eugene (who is happy when it comes to his relationship with Max, played by Margot Bingham) have decisions to make, according to Shaw and McDermitt. “He’s gotta choose a side at some point, or get destroyed,” Shaw teased.

Meanwhile, “Daryl’s sort of figuring some things out and he’s starting to fight back, which is causing the other people to fight back as well,” shared Reedus. As for Connie, she’s “busy creating mayhem,” Ridloff promised. “She’s truly just stirring the pot and it’s really exciting because we actually get to see Connie as a career woman.”

With The Walking Dead coming to an end with its current 11th season — “we did something that not a lot of shows accomplish,” Reedus pointed out — the big issue is what will happen at the conclusion.. The stars had different things to say about the final episodes of the show. They each gave one word to describe how they felt about them. Among them: “savage” (Shaw), “uplifting” (Reedus), and “stressful” (Ridloff).

In the video above, you can find out the other answers (and which word Fleming didn’t know), as well as more from Reedus, Ridloff, Shaw, Gilliam, and Fleming about the final episodes and the fans.