The Walking Dead: Announces Actress for Final Season’s Villain

The Walking Dead has announced that it has cast The Boys star, Laila Robins, as the show’s final villain. The news came on the tail of the first official season 11 trailer, which was released at Comic-con

Season 11 will see Robins, who plays former CIA Deputy Director Grace Mallory in The Boys, take on the role of Pamela Milton, the governor of the Commonwealth community. In the comics, Milton runs the Commonwealth as a class system, with residents having different standards of living depending on their perceived value to the community.

With Eugene Porter (Josh McDermitt) and his group having traveled to Ohio to find the Commonwealth during season 10, it looks likely that the community – and Pamela – will be major players in the show’s final season.

We get our first creepy glimpse at the Commonwealth in the show’s new trailer courtesy of 13 Reasons Why star Josh Hamilton, who has been cast as Lance Hornsby, the Commonwealth’s loyal deputy governor.

The trailer ends with an apparent promotional video for the Commonwealth, which portrays the community as a safe and welcoming refuge – although from our first very brief look at the real thing immediately afterwards, it doesn’t look like the place is as accommodating as promised.

Joining Robins and Hamilton as new series regulars are Michael James Shaw as Commonwealth military leader Mercer and Margot Bingham as Stephanie, who has so far only been heard via radio.

The new season 11 trailer gives fans a number of juicy hints about what’s to come in the final run of episodes. Not only will we be introduced to the Commonwealth, it looks like there’s trouble ahead for Maggie Rhee (Lauren Cohan) and Negan Smith (Jeffrey Dean Morgan) as Maggie warns Negan “The woman who left is not the one standing here now” while pointing a gun at him.

Emotions will also be running high between Daryl Dixon (Norman Reedus) and Carol Peletier (Melissa McBride), while the new Reapers group will arrive on the scene sporting terrifying masks.

The Walking Dead returns on August 22.