The Walking Dead: Angela Kang Now Out as Showrunner of Daryl & Carol Spinoff Since Melissa McBride’s Departure

AMC is developing a number of zombie spinoffs as the The Walking Dead draws to a close. One spinoff has now lost its showrunner. Angela Kang, showrunner for the flagship series, The Walking Dead, is no longer acting in the same position for the Daryl and Carol spinoff.

In addition to Fear the Walking Dead, AMC announced an anthology series entitled Tales of the Walking Dead, a New York City-set series with Jeffrey Dean Morgan and Lauren Cohan, and an untitled project in which Norman Reedus and Melissa McBride will resume their iconic roles as Daryl Dixon and Carol Peletier.

However, because the Daryl and Carol spinoff was being filmed in Europe, McBride was forced to withdraw from the show, as she was not going to be able to relocate. That assertion prompted a lot of internet fury among fans of the show, who accused Reedus of making the decision to film in Europe. These followers blame Reedus for allegedly wanting to be closer to his family by including German-American actress Diane Kruger.

Jeffrey Dean Morgan, who plays Negan on AMC’s The Walking Dead, has come to Reedus’ defense, slamming fans for causing internet fury without having access to all of the facts.

“Attacking Norm [Reedus] for crap he has NOTHING to do with? Melissa made a call that was hers alone,” Morgan said. “She wants/needs a break. Respect that. Factors involved that are nobody’s business. Norm, who’s given more than anyone to you all. Just SHITTY.”

Now the new Daryl and Carol – or we’ll just call it Daryl series has taken another blow, as Deadline has reported that showrunner Angela Kang is bowing out. Kang will be replaced by longtime “ER” showrunner David Zabel. Kang will continue to serve as an executive producer on the series, but she will shift her attention to other AMC-related projects.

Without Carol, the focus of the series will be centered around Daryl. Zabel will be in charge of the creative adjustments currently being made to center the show on Daryl without Carol. The program is still scheduled to shoot this summer and premiere in 2023.

It’s unclear if this was done as a result of fan anger over McBride’s departure, or if Kang made the ultimate decision to film the program in Europe. But news of yet another blow to a series that has had several difficulties from the start.