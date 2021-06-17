The Walking Dead: Andrew Lincoln Says Leaving The Show And Rick Grimes Was “A Terrible Mistake”! Will He Return For Season 11?

Everybody misses Rick Grimes, this is just a fact. Rick Grimes is arguably the best character from The Walking Dead and fans want him back. Hell, Andrew Lincoln wants him back! Andrew Lincoln says leaving the show and his character was a terrible mistake! Fans desperately want him back for season 11!

Will this actually happen? It’s hard to say. In the unlikely event that he is to make an appearance in the final season of The Walking Dead, it might not be revealed beforehand. If it isn’t, it will certainly make for one hell of a surprise.

It was during a virtual reunion for The Walking Dead where Andrew Lincoln discussed his departure and his eventual, hopeful, return. He actually went and called his departure “a terrible decision” which is sad to hear since we miss him so damn much!

Lincoln left the show in season 9 so he could focus on his family a little more. The decision seems to have backfired since his family wants him to go back to Georgia and finish The Walking Dead! How funny is that?

While speaking with Cinema Blend the actor said” I mean, the connection that we have to the land, to the place, to the people. Arthur — my 10-year-old son — won’t let me take a job unless it’s in Georgia now. He just misses it. He goes, ‘Take me back there!’ I came back home for the kids, and now they’re sick of me, and I wish I’d never left. It was a terrible decision.”

He’s also been discussing the Rick Grimes film trilogy, which should start production soon. As early as this summer, in fact. That’s what we’re hoping for! He discussed an interaction he had with a fan, who begged him to return to The Walking Dead!

“All I heard was, ‘Come back, Rick,’” he said, “It was so moving. I turned around, and I just went, ‘We’re working on it.’ So that’s my answer to you, we’re working on it.”

So there you have it. Do you agree that Lincoln leaving was “a terrible mistake? We certainly do! Let us know in the comments!

The Walking Dead is back on AMC this summer for its eleventh and final season!