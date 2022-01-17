The Walking Dead: Andrew Lincoln Photographed in Public – Does He Look Like He’s Getting Ready for Rick Grimes?

Andrew Lincoln, star of The Walking Dead, was seen in a Cheltenham cafe this on Sunday, January 16.

Andrew Lincoln is a well-known English comedian, actor, and television presenter. He has appeared in films including Love Actually, where he played lovesick Mark, and Teachers, where he played a too-cool-for-school educator.

Staff at The Coffee Dispensary in Regent Street recognized him, and they posted about the encounter on social media sites.

The coffee shop claimed that the actor, who was Rick Grimes in the internationally successful zombie series, loved his beverage so much that he returned later that day.

In the post, they said: “A very special customer in today, not once but twice!

“Great to welcome Andrew Lincoln to the shop.

If you were hoping for Lincoln to be on his way to looking like Rick Grimes, it doesn’t appear that he’s started growing Rick’s beard just yet. The Walking Dead is anticipated to start filming the first of three Rick Grimes movies later this year.

The Walking Dead is in its final season and just recently started filming its final scenses. For those hoping that Lincoln would be making some sort of an appearance in the final episode, his geographical distance from Atlanta now makes it appear less likely.

Are you hoping to see Rick Grimes at the end of The Walking Dead television series? What are your thoughts? Let us know in the comments below!