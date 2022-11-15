The Walking Dead: AMC Spoiled 2 Big Things for the Series Finale in Newly Released Photos

Published on November 15th, 2022 | Updated on November 15th, 2022 | By FanFest

AMC recently released 30+ teaser photos for the series finale of The Walking Dead. Many people believe that three of these images- one from AMC’s press site which has since been deleted- gives away critical plot points.

Warning: There may be potential spoilers ahead.

Some of the teaser photos include Judith Grimes (Cailey Fleming) appearing healthy and happy.

The new episode of the series begins with a shocking reveal: Judith has been shot and Daryl is racing through zombie-filled streets to get her medical attention.

Judith (Cailey Fleming) is shown awake in one photo from “TWD” series finale.

Jace Downs/AMC

Is Judith really alive and well or is this a fever dream?

Jace Downs/AMC

It’s possible that AMC is releasing these images as a way to throw us off.

Judith’s shirt should have been soaked in blood after she was shot, but it wasn’t. Also, she moved quickly and effortlessly even though she had just gotten hurt.

Perhaps she’ll have an out-of-body experience on the finale, similar to what her father, Rick, experienced during his final episode of the series.

Warning: the third photograph contains a major plot point.

At first glance, it looks like a normal photo of Maggie (Lauren Cohan), Carol (Melissa McBride), and Princess (Paola Lázaro).

Fans honed in on the bottom of the photo.

Jace Downs/AMC

Eagle-eyed viewers were quick to spot online that it appeared to give away a character’s death. If you look closely, it appears that Luke (Dan Fogler) is on the ground.

After fans started sharing it online, the photo was removed from AMC’s press site.

Fan account @TWalkingDWorld threaded all of the photos on Twitter before it was pulled from the site.

FIRST LOOK PHOTOS from Episode 1124 of #TheWalkingDead featuring Mercer, Connie, Maggie, Princess, Carol, Kelly, Ezekiel, Magna, and Yumiko! pic.twitter.com/Px11LnW7PJ — The Walking Dead World (@TWalkingDWorld) November 14, 2022

Viewers were unhappy and disbelieving when it seemed like the network may have spoiled a character’s death ahead of the show’s finale.

It’s possible Luke is merely injured, but it seems noteworthy that the photo is no longer available for download.

It wouldn’t be the first time AMC spoiled a major reveal in press photos. Earlier during season 11, Insider spotted a character reveal episodes early because of photo captions labeling someone as “Decoy Stephanie.”

“TWD” finale will air Sunday at 9 p.m. ET on AMC. It will stream simultaneously on AMC+.