The Walking Dead: AMC Network Comes to Norman Reedus and Melissa McBrides Defense after Fan Toxicity

First, it was Jeffrey Dean Morgan and now AMC and The Walking Dead are pushing back against vicious fans who have been blaming Norman Reedus and Melissa McBride for the cancellation of the spinoff series.

According to AMC Networks, McBride will no longer be involved in the project since it will now film in Europe and take place there.

“Melissa McBride has given life to one of the most interesting, real, human, and popular characters in ‘The Walking Dead’ Universe. Unfortunately, she is no longer able to participate in the previously announced spin-off focused on the Daryl Dixon and Carol Peletier characters, which will be set and filmed in Europe this summer and premiere next year,” an AMC Networks rep said in a statement. “Relocating to Europe became logistically untenable for Melissa at this time. We know fans will be disappointed by this news, but ‘The Walking Dead’ Universe continues to grow and expand in interesting ways and we very much hope to see Carol again in the near future.”

Now, both the cable network and long-running show are fighting back against the whispers, innuendos, and outright hatred that’s been polluting social media this week.

Here’s a look at the first of the three tweets, followed by the full text of the response:

A statement from AMC and TWD: We would like to acknowledge the response to this week’s news related to the previously announced Daryl and Carol TWD spinoff. Norman Reedus is being unfairly targeted and attacked in social media for a decision he had no part in. (1/3) — AMC-TV (@AMC_TV) April 29, 2022

Carol is a beloved & vital character and we are working to find a way for fans to again follow her story, as only Melissa could give life to, in the expanding universe around The Walking Dead. The fans have always been the driving force behind #TWDFamily and always will be. (3/3) — AMC-TV (@AMC_TV) April 29, 2022

