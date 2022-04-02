The Walking Dead: Alum Samantha Morton, ‘Alpha’, Returns for Spin-Off Series Airing this Summer

The newest addition to AMC’s Tales of the Walking Dead anthology will be a known figure to fans of its parent series.

Samantha Morton will reprise her role as Alpha, one of the show’s major antagonists from seasons 9 and 10. As with most elements of Tales, specifics about her narrative are under wraps.

Tales of The Walking Dead, which is set to premiere in the summer, is a six-episode series of standalone episodes that will include both new and existing characters from the TWD universe.

Morton is the first actor from any of the previous Walking Dead shows to sign on; the cast also features Terry Crews, Parker Posey, Jillian Bell, Anthony Edwards, Poppy Liu, Olivia Munn, Danny Ramirez, Loan Chabanol, Embeth Davidtz and Jessie T. Usher.

AMC has ordered Tales to series in October 2021; it will be the third Walking Dead spinoff to premiere on AMC, following Fear the Walking Dead and the two-season World Beyond. The summer debut date will have the anthology airing between the second and third parts of the flagship show’s 11th and final season.

Channing Powell, a writer and producer on The Walking Dead and Fear the Walking Dead, will serve as showrunner on Tales and executive produce with Scott M. Gimple, chief creative officer of the Walking Dead Universe at AMC. Series producer and franchise veteran Michael Satrazemis will direct three of the six episodes; Haifaa al-Mansour (The Good Lord Bird), Deborah Kampmeier (Star Trek: Discovery) and Tara Nicole Weyr (The Wilds, Fear the Walking Dead) will helm one episode each.