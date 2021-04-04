The Walking Dead: Actors Get Paid More To Skip Conventions

The Walking Dead conventions are a huge pop culture phenomenon, something fans love. I mean, that’s why comic-cons are so huge, isn’t it? Fans love interacting with their favorite actors, and Walking Dead fans seem more passionate than most. With so many devoted fans it’s no wonder fans flock to conventions to see Rick Grimes and Daryl Dixon. Then it became a problem… actors were attending TOO MANY conventions. So what was AMC’s solution? Actors get paid more to skip conventions!

Michael Cudlitz is actually the star who revealed this information. He spoke with Michael Rosenbaum on his podcast recently and shared some rather juicy information. Cudlitz portrayed Abraham on The Walking Dead until his character had his brains bashed in, resulting in one of his most quotable lines. He spoke about his experience with the convention policies while filming the show.

“You got a little more each episode to not do X number of conventions…because some people were doing them every weekend and it was interfering with the work schedule. It wasn’t like the top people — Norman [Reedus] wasn’t doing that. His [convention appearances] were spaced out, because they took a lot out of him because he was a huge convention draw. It took a toll on him physically just doing that. But there were some people who were doing quite a bit.” is what he said to Rosembaum.

This is all very interesting, especially considering the love for meeting the actors. I have to say, it does make sense though. That must have been incredibly taxing on the actors and I can see it affecting production on the show. It was good middle ground, allowing actors to attend some, but not all. And they got a nice incentive too in the form of some extra money, which never hurt anyone. Would you make your actors get paid more to skip conventions if you had to?