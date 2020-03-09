The Walking Dead: Actor Michael Mundy Jailed Due To Biting Incident

Someone didn’t hear “CUT” when his filming ended!

Michael Mundy, who played a zombie on The Walking Dead on numerous occasions was charged with assault after allegedly sinking his teeth into a British woman with whom he had been romantically involved.

Beverly Jackson and met Mundy eight years ago when he flew to Liverpool, England, for a horror convention. She told The Sun that Mundy was charming and promised to help her break into showbiz.

“I fell for him. Initially, he was very charming and promised to help me get into films — but he became more and more abusive,” Jackson said.

The pair stayed in touch through 2018, when Mundy asked if he could crash in Jackson’s spare room in Manchester. She claims the first attack occurred two years ago, in a hotel room in Germany.

In November of last year, Mundy was convicted of assault and jailed, and banned from attempting to contact Jackson. But upon his release after a short sentence, he breached his restraining order, and was sent back behind bars.

“He hit me around the face, bit me on the hands, arm and back, kicked me and threw me out of the room,” Jackson, a mother of two, told the outlet.

He’s due for release from HM Prison Liverpool later this year. Jackson, however, tells The Sun she fears he “won’t stop until I’m dead.”

The Walking Dead is currently in its tenth season on AMC. The next episode airs this Sunday at 9 p.m. Eastern on AMC.