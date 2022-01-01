The Walking Dead: 2022 Brings the Return of Andrew Lincoln as Rick Grimes

It’s a shame that the pandemic has delayed the Rick Grimes film series, but at least they’re still making them. Soon production will begin and we can’t wait to see Rick Grimes again! Andrew Lincoln is looking forward to returning as well!

Robert Kirkman has confirmed it in the past, and we have no reason to believe anything has changed!

Gimple told Comicbook.com’s Brandon Davis, during an interview, that, “I got to tell you, he’s itching to get back, too. We all are.”

Those words are certainly encouraging for fans of The Walking Dead. Especially for fans who have been missing Rick Grimes.

Gimple said, “So much of what we’ve been doing is honing and tweaking and experimenting, and we’re just in the lab with it,” Gimple told ComicBook.com. “And we’ve been playing around a lot. We were doing that before and now it’s forced upon us. We don’t know when we would be doing it if everything was finished right now, we just don’t know, but we’re still in the lab. We’re still goofing around with it. We’re still playing around with it.”

Robert Kirkman, creator of The Walking Dead, revealed that the epidemic has slowed production but may aid the film’s overall quality. The delay gave producers time to perfect the movie.

“We have to honor people who have invested the time in their lives in the show,” Gimple said said. “But we can’t do that at the expense of inviting everybody. I think those things can work together… Rick has a history and the history will be present within him and it’ll be a big part of who he is. But it’s likely going to be a very different Rick that we see as well.”

However, more recently, Andrew Lincoln has expressed a desire to return. We’re looking forward to seeing him again, as it is rumored that production will begin this spring for the first of several Rick Grimes movies.

The Walking Dead returns to AMC this February for the eleventh and final season.

About The Walking Dead

The Walking Dead is an American horror television series, which premiered on October 31, 2010 and is currently airing its seventh season. The show was created by Frank Darabont and based on the comic book series of the same name by Robert Kirkman, Tony Moore and Charlie Adlard. It stars Andrew Lincoln as sheriff’s deputy Rick Grimes who wakes up from a coma to find himself in a zombie apocalypse caused by an unknown pathogen that has killed most of the world’s population. He sets out to find his family and other survivors along with fighting off flesh-eating zombies (known colloquially as “walkers”).

The Walking Dead has been well received critically and commercially; it was nominated for Best Television Series Drama at the 68th Golden Globe Awards in 2011, and a recipient of a Primetime Emmy Award nomination for Outstanding Drama Series for its first four seasons. Based on average total viewers per episode of The Walking Dead, the series is the most watched cable drama series of all time.

The series is now in its eleventh and final season.