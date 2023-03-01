‘The View’ Hosts Show Support for Marjorie Taylor Greene: ‘I Stand with Her On This Issue’

On Tuesday’s segment of The View, the hosts surprisingly took Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene’s side after her claim that she was “attacked” and “screamed at” by two restaurant-goers due to political differences. Even those co-hosts who are generally opposed to Greene agreed that these individuals’ actions were inappropriate.

“I have to say, I’m on Marjorie’s side for this one because I don’t believe that anybody should be going up to any of us – anybody in public – and harassing us,” said Joy Behar. Sunny Hostin conceded, but only if Greene’s assertions were confirmed. Nevertheless, considering her record of fabricating tales and even upbraiding conspiracies, Hostin said she would need “further insight” before officially siding with Greene.

For those catching up, the infamous Georgia Congresswoman tweeted that “an insane woman” and “her adult son” harassed her at a Washington D.C. restaurant on Monday night. She shamed these people for disrespecting the restaurant staff and the other customers, writing that they were “self-righteous, insane, and completely out of control.”

“People used to respect others even if they had different views. But not anymore. Our country is gone,” Greene concluded. Many commenters pointed out that Greene herself has often caused a scene in public places and been accused of “harassing” people with different political views. The top reply to her tweet came from Parkland school shooting survivor David Hogg, who wrote that Green had treated her exactly the same way in 2018.

Behar brought this point up on The View, saying: “She does this, and now it’s been done to her. And you know, I have to say that I think it’s deplorable that anybody would do anything like that, including her! And the person who did that to her.”

I was attacked in a restaurant tonight by an insane women and screamed at by her adult son. They had no respect for the restaurant or the staff or the other people dining or people like me who simply have different political views. They are self righteous, insane, and… https://t.co/cJWLIAKiyp — Marjorie Taylor Greene (@mtgreenee) February 28, 2023

On the show, Sara Haines chimed in saying that she agrees with protecting civility and drawing the line at engaging in such behavior. She further mentioned that they hope Representative Greene learns something from this experience which can be applied to other situations where she may find herself on the opposite end.