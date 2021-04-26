Fear The Walking Dead: The Truth About Daniel’s Amnesia

This is a warning that this article will contain spoilers for Fear The Walking Dead. The spoilers in question are for season 6 episode 10 “Handle With Care”. This episode of Fear The Walking Dead, Daniel Salazar (Rubén Blades) narrated the entire thing from jail, essentially. He talks about a meeting where the group discusses an oncoming threat to their survival. The meeting is interrupted by an explosion and Daniel decides to investigate. Weapons are stolen, as they were all being kept away. See, Morgan doesn’t allow weapons in this dam community he’s building. Daniel and Strand find themselves at odds again though when it’s discovered that Strand is carrying a gun. So, with Strand as a potential traitor, the hunt is on. Daniel goes as far as to lock Strand up, and all of this leads to us finding out the truth about Daniel’s amnesia.

For those of us who might have some amnesia of our own, Daniel claimed to have amnesia throughout this entire season. He’s been acting as Virginia’s barber for most of season 6. Eventually, however, we come to learn that amnesia is nothing more than a ploy. He doesn’t have amnesia at all and Strand calls him out on it. “This coming from the man who kept the truth about what he’d been doing from me for months,” Strand says.

Daniel’s retort is pretty simple, but he stands by his decision, “I did what was needed to be done in order to free us from Virginia. And it worked.”

As the episode goes on Daniel becomes more and more desperate for the truth, continuing to interrogate Strand. “When I was cutting hair for Virginia, pretending that I didn’t remember anything or anybody… I realized that the situation was not different from when I was running that barbershop in Los Angeles, pretending that the life I had led before arriving there didn’t exist. My daughter Ofelia spent her entire existence without really knowing who her father was, so our whole relationship was based on a lie. A deception. Morgan’s idea made me believe that I could help create the kind of home I wanted Los Angeles to be for Ofelia and myself, a place where you would not need to pretend to be what you weren’t. I hoped that by doing that, I could redeem myself from all the lies I told. And for Ofelia’s death.”

As the interrogation goes on, Grace and Charlie are noticed to be missing. Daniel claims that he sent them to a shack, but when they return this is proven to be false. Morgan questions him and Daniel seems confused. June returns and performs some cognitive tests on him, proving him to be unreliable in his narrative. Luckily, June thinks it can be treated. Unfortunately, Daniel isn’t willing to risk anything happening to the Dam community. He ends his feud with Strand and exiles himself. With their feud ended, Strand invites him to Lawton and Daniel actually accepts the invitation! The hope is that he can live in peace.

We all thought, Daniel included, that he was faking his amnesia. Turns out he was having psychological problems the whole time.

Are you glad the feud between Strand and Daniel is over? I think it’s a good thing and I hope Daniel can get better. Did you expect the truth about Daniel’s amnesia?

