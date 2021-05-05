Tales Of Arise ESRB Rating Revealed – Includes Blood And Violence

Bandai Namco will release the next main entry into their famous Tales Of RPG series later this year. Tales of Arise is set to release on the PS5, PS4, Xbox One, Xbox Series X, and PC on September 10th. Like all video games released in North America that means the game has been rated by the ESRB board. The Tales Of Arise ESRB rating is revealed and it includes blood, violence, and more.

In case you’re unaware all games that go through this process also receive a summary of why it was rated the way it was. In very rare cases that report can be used to glean details about the story or game mechanics. That doesn’t seem to be the case this time, but it is still interesting to check out why the game is rated as it is. It helps give us an idea of what to expect when the game launches.

The rating for Tales Of Arise has been revealed as T for Teen. This isn’t surprising, by any means. The reasons for this rating include Alcohol Reference, Blood, Language, Suggestive Themes, and Violence.

Here is the full summary for Tales Of Arise‘s ESRB Rating.

“This is a role-playing game in which players lead characters on a quest to battle an evil force in the fantasy world of Dahna. From a third-person perspective, players traverse various environments, complete quests, interact with characters, and battle fantasy characters (e.g., giant insects, armored knights, feral beasts). Players use swords, firearms, and magic spells to defeat enemies; battles are accompanied by screen-shaking effects and impact sounds. Cutscenes depict additional acts of violence and blood: a woman bleeding on the ground after being impaled; a man stabbed in the back; characters impaled in the chest; a woman burned at the stake. Blood is also seen splattering players’ screen on occasion. Some female characters wear outfits that reveal large amounts of cleavage; some characters’ breasts also jiggle. A hot-springs sequence contains some innuendo and suggestive dialogue (e.g. ‘It’s so silky-smooth. I wanna reach out and touch it’; ‘Hey, hands off, remember’; “You wouldn’t deny me the chance to be a man, would you?”). In a side quest, characters engage in a prolonged conversation about an alcoholic substance called cillagin, with dialogue/text referencing alcohol (e.g., ‘So it’s not just a buzz you’re after’; ‘Not until you’re the right age, Rinwell’; ‘Quest Complete: Hard Liquor’); characters are also seen drinking and/or discussing alcohol in taverns (e.g., ‘Maybe we’ve just had to much too drink and have started to hear things.’). The word ‘a*shole’ appears in dialogue.”

Check out Tales Of Arise when it launches on September 10th for all the platforms listed above.