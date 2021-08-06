The Suicide Squad: Who Died!?

The Suicide Squad has landed, and it is fantastic! It knocked the first Suicide Squad film out of the park, easily surpassing it! Everyone has been wondering who lived and who died, though, and that’s what we’re here to tell you.

Warning: From this point forward we will be dealing with big spoilers for The Suicide Squad! This article will reveal who lived and died in the film. If you don’t want to know turn back now!

The Suicide Squad has a ridiculous death count, but that might have been the point! In fact, most of the characters die in the first twenty minutes upon storming the beach.

No, that’s not a joke!

Just on the beach alone we lose Blackguard, Mongal, Javelin, Boomerang, T.D.K, and Savant. That’s a huge number of characters.

They’re not the only casualties we suffer, though. Silvio Luna, one of the villains is murdered by Harley Quinn after they have sex. General Suarez dies too, by the way.

Milton, someone who joins the team partially through the movie ends up kicking the bucket too. Even if Harley thinks that’s not the case…

The Thinker ends up dying a pretty terrible death too. Starro ends up ripping him apart when he finally gets his tentacles on him.

This is where the serious blows start being dealt, though. We lose Rick Flag, the person who brought the team together. He’s murdered by Peacemaker.

Finally, Polka-Dot man is killed by Starro and moments later Starro dies as well.

As you can see The Suicide Squad didn’t hold back! Now you know who died in The Suicide Squad. Hopefully you already knew, though!

We wouldn’t want to spoil it for you.

You can catch The Suicide Squad on HBO Max right now, or check it out in movie theatres near you. Assuming they’re open.