The Suicide Squad Reveals Calendar Man!

The Suicide Squad already has a huge cast of awesome, and less than awesome, villains from the DC Universe. Well, we can check one more off the list thanks to the Calendar Man reveal! That’s right, Batman villain Calendar Man will appear in The Suicide Squad we learned from a video released on Thursday!

Sean Gunn will be the man portraying the master of dates when The Suicide Squad hits movie theatres and HBO Max next month! Calendar Man is just another less known villain in a long lineup of them for James Gunn‘s DCEU flick.

We shouldn’t get too excited, since it is unlikely the character has a meaningful role. One of his most famous appearances is from Batman: The Long Halloween, which has, presumably, nothing to do with The Suicide Squad.

There is, however, an excellent animated adaptation of The Long Halloween you should check out if you want to know more about Calendar Man! Part 1 of that film is already out, with Part II coming out in the future.

We learned about his appearance through a video posted to the official The Suicide Squad Twitter. The tweet read “Get ready – @JamesGunn’s #TheSuicideSquad is locked and loaded! In theaters and streaming exclusively on @HBOMax August 6. Tickets on Sale Now: https://thesuicidesquad.com”

Check out the tweet for yourselves down below!

Get ready – @JamesGunn’s #TheSuicideSquad is locked and loaded! In theaters and streaming exclusively on @HBOMax August 6. Tickets on Sale Now: https://t.co/t92Kh6pAtL pic.twitter.com/hJevBgSav5 — The Suicide Squad (@SuicideSquadWB) July 15, 2021

So, this isn’t an earth-shattering revelation, it still marks the first live-action appearance of Calendar Man. And with such a minor character we have to ask ourselves whether or not the character is even going to survive the film! It’s entirely possible he comes to an unfortunate end!

Or, with the Calendar Man reveal perhaps he’s the one behind it all? The true villain hiding in the shadows, controlling Starro from behind the scenes! Okay, well, that’s probably not what’s happening but we can dream, right?

Are you excited about The Suicide Squad? Let us know!