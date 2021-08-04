The Suicide Squad: Potential Superhero Cameo!?

The Suicide Squad releases this week, and it even premiered earlier this week. As far as I can tell though, spoilers have been relatively slim. Is this because there’s nothing big enough to spoil? Unlikely. The producer was recently asked about a potential superhero cameo and his answer gave us, well… nothing.

It’s not uncommon for there to be crossovers or cameos in these superhero films these days. These universe are built on the idea that the world is shared by many characters. Hell, the Marvel movies have been thriving off of that for years.

With the film almost here, the people making and starring in the film have all been talking to the press. It was during a press event where Safran, The Suicide Squad producer, was asked about potential DC cameos. The response we got… sucked.

“It’s mostly these guys,”

That’s it, that’s all we got. Though, with the nature of the film it is entirely possible we won’t see any of the Justice League show up. It might just not mesh well with the nature of this kind of film. That’s okay though!

Refresh yourself below with the official synopsis for The Suicide Squad! And don’t sulk about a potential superhero cameo too much!

In The Suicide Squad, welcome to hell — a.k.a. Bell Reve, the prison with the highest mortality rate in the US of A. Where the worst Super-Villains are kept and where they will do anything to get out — even join the super-secret, super-shady Task Force X. Today’s do-or-die assignment? Assemble a collection of cons, including Bloodsport, Peacemaker, Captain Boomerang, Ratcatcher 2, Savant, King Shark, Blackguard, Javelin, and everyone’s favorite psycho, Harley Quinn. Then arm them heavily and drop them (literally) on the remote, enemy-infused island of Corto Maltese.

The Suicide Squad releases this Friday in theatres and on HBO Max!