The Suicide Squad: Margot Robbie’s Harley Quinn Has The Best Scene Of The Whole Movie!

The Suicide Squad can now be viewed by the general public, and based on what we’re hearing… they love it. I was able to see the movie last night and loved it too! Harley Quinn has the best scene of the whole movie, though!

From this point on we’ll be discussing events that happened during The Suicide Squad. If you want absolutely no spoilers, this is your chance to turn back.

So, let’s get into it.

At some point in the movie Harley ends up getting captured. Actually, she ends up getting captured multiple times, so we’re going to talk about that final time.

Harley ends up getting captured and tortured, which is just terrible. She is repeatedly asked how many allies she brought with her. Despite being brutally tortured she still answers “69”, which my childish sense of humour just loved.

It’s what comes next that gave her the best scene in the film. After pretending to be knocked out she snaps her guard’s neck with her legs and escapes.

The whole thing is just a cinematic masterpiece. She dispatches dozens of guards and eventually picks up Javelin’s javelin.

As she uses it to kill the remaining guards, butterflies spill forth from their wounds, giving the sombre moment a twisted air of beauty.

James Gunn revealed before the film was ever released that these four minutes were actually his favourite in the whole film. I have to agree with him.

Even beyond that scene Harley was actually a highlight throughout the whole movie, and it was exactly what we’ve come to expect from Margot Robbie.

In a film filled with awesome action set pieces it’s impressive that this one still managed to stand out.

Harley Quinn has the best scene in the whole movie in my opinion. What did you guys think though? Let me know down in the comments.