The Suicide Squad: James Gunn Explains How It Connects To The First Suicide Squad!

The Suicide Squad will be here in a matter of months, and it looks completely different from the first one! James Gunn seems to be bringing the same energy he had with Guardians Of The Galaxy over to this DC Adaptation of the Suicide Squad. Now, James Gunn explains how it connects to the first Suicide Squad!

The Suicide Squad isn’t exactly a reboot, but it isn’t exactly a sequel either. It seems to be stuck in a kind of weird limbo state. Some of the talent from the first film are returning, such as Margot Robbie as Harley Quinn. Other characters are just absent.

James Gunn has previously said that you don’t need to see the original to enjoy this new sequelboot. Even though it includes members of the original cast, going in without context won’t ruin the movie for you. It seems this was one of Gunn’s main goals while making The Suicide Squad.

Gunn talked about the cast recently with Total Film, saying “There’s nothing really in there that contradicts David’s [Ayer] movie. I think the original film did some amazing casting on those characters, in particular the ones I used… I changed what I wanted to and kind of didn’t fix what wasn’t broken.”

It’s not just fans who are excited about the film. Some of the actors can’t wait for their fans to see the new Suicide Squad flick. They’re really excited with the spin James Gunn has given their characters.

“I mean, I can’t wait to see it,” Joel Kinnaman, Rick Flagg, recently told CBR. “When I read the script, like, every page, every page of the script made me laugh. It’s just the silliest, most violent, and at times, it’s really moving. Just an absolutely ridiculous story. It’s… yeah, you know, honestly, I think people are gonna love it. I really do. I think it’s gonna be a very, very appreciated film.”

Robbie, a huge highlight of the first film, previously said “I can tell you that [The Suicide Squad is] going to be incredible. And again, it’s just interesting to see what a different filmmaker makes of Gotham and these characters and Harley, really. I’m fascinated by what James Gunn finds interesting in her compared to what [Birds of Prey director] Cathy [Yan] finds interesting, compared to what [Suicide Squad director] David [Ayer] found interesting about her. [James is] such a comic book lover, so it’s going to be rooted in the source material, which is always important to me.” thank you to ComicBook.com , for the quote!

James Gunn explains how it connects to the first Suicide Squad, and mostly just says don’t worry about it! Well, as long as the movie is good, who cares, right?

The Suicide Squad is hitting theatres and HBO Max on August 6!