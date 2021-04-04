I knew The Suicide Squad trailer was pretty good, I mean, I liked it anyway. For it to be as big as it is though, that’s another matter entirely. The Suicide Squad is the most-watched red band trailer. Ever. The previous record-holder, Mortal Kombat (also a WB film), was completely shattered. The trailer introduced us to a lot of the new members of The Suicide Squad. We also saw King Shark rip a dude clean in half, which was really badass. The Suicide Squad isn’t that far out either, coming out later this August. Based on the number of people who’ve checked the trailer out I think it’s safe to say people are excited about it.

“I just got word #TheSuicideSquad red band trailer set a new record for most views of a red band trailer in a week, with over 150 million views worldwide. I’m incredibly grateful to all of you for making this happen! THANK YOU!” is what James Gunn tweeted in regards to the trailer.

150 million views worldwide! That’s not a small number, so here’s hoping that the movie delivers. I know many DC fans are worried, considering how poorly the last Suicide Squad film did. This one definitely has a lot of potential going for it, especially considering the fact that Jared Leto isn’t in it. Also, King Shark is a shark.

I just got word #TheSuicideSquad redband trailer set a new record for most views of a redband trailer in a week, with over 150 million views worldwide. I'm incredibly grateful to all of you for making this happen! THANK YOU! 🤯🙏🤯 pic.twitter.com/3bRFBDcvOV — James Gunn (@JamesGunn) April 2, 2021

Synopsis: In The Suicide Squad, welcome to hell — a.k.a. Bell Reve, the prison with the highest mortality rate in the US of A. Where the worst Super-Villains are kept and where they will do anything to get out — even join the super-secret, super-shady Task Force X. Today’s do-or-die assignment? Assemble a collection of cons, including Bloodsport, Peacemaker, Captain Boomerang, Ratcatcher 2, Savant, King Shark, Blackguard, Javelin, and everyone’s favorite pyscho, Harley Quinn. Then arm them heavily and drop them (literally) on the remote, enemy-infused island of Corto Maltese.

Suicide Squad comes out on August 6 in theatres and in HBO Max!