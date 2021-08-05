The reviews for The Suicide Squad are in and they’re surprisingly positive. Now fans just have to get to the movie theatre to see if the film is as good as critics are saying. The Suicide Squad is going to have a huge weekend, if the reviews have anything to say about it!

It probably won’t do as well as the previous Suicide Squad but that’s just because of the world we now live in. I strongly suspect the film will be better than the first one, but there’s always room for error!

The 2016 Suicide Squad didn’t have to fight Covid cases that are rising again, people being scared to go out and even some movie theatres still being closed. Still, the film is expected to do incredibly well anyway! Could it beat Black Widow‘s opening weekend?

Deadline says the movie might open the weekend with about $70 million which would be really good for the Covid era of filmmaking. These aren’t huge numbers, but it is nice to see movies making more money as more time goes by. Maybe the film industry can get back to normal sooner rather than l ater.