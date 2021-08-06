The Suicide Squad is finally here, and it was as awesome as the trailers made it look. The whole thing was fun from start to finish. The whole thing ended but let’s talk about what happened after the credits rolled. The Suicide Squad ending explained!

The following portion of the article will contain big spoilers for The Suicide Squad. If you haven’t seen the film yet I suggest you turn back now.

During the climax of the film Peacemaker (John Cena) was proven to be a real scumbag. I’m talking a total sack of garbage.

This led to him getting shot by Bloodsport (Idris Elba) and killing him. Except… he’s not dead! The end credits scene reveals that Peacemaker survived!

This is important because it gives us a little insight into what the Peacemaker HBO Max series could be like. Or at the very least when it will be set.

Upon seeing Peacemaker die, I thought the show was going to be set in the past. It obviously could have been a prequel series!

That might not be the case, now that Peacemaker has made it to the end. The series should debut sometime next year on HBO Max!

John Cena has already previously discussed that his character is complete crap. This hasn’t been a secret. Apparently he’s going to be even worse once he gets his own series.

Peacemaker is so dangerous because he really seems to believe the bullshit he’s spewing. He’s so caught up in his convictions he’s willing to kill a hero.

This led to him killing Rick Flag, which will certainly make him unpopular with the rest of the team. No word on if we might see him reunite with anyone from The Suicide Squad in his own series.

What did you guys think about the ending? It was pretty wild, if you ask me. With The Suicide Squad ending explained, all we have to do now is wait for Peacemaker.