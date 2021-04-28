The Suicide Squad: James Gunn Wants You To Get A Pet Rat

The Suicide Squad from director James Gunn is only a few months out at this point. The film will be dropping in August, and fans are rather excited to see it. This is especially true considering Gunn’s previous work. As you may know, he worked on a little film called Guardians Of The Galaxy which was a huge hit for Marvel. The Suicide Squad is also an ensemble film that brings together a large cast of characters. Eager fans are hoping he can bring a bit of that Guardians magic to The Suicide Squad. Here’s something you might not know about the director, though. James Gunn wants you to get a pet rat. It’s true, I swear. He’s hoping that The Suicide Squad inspires people to run out and get a pet rat. What do you think about that? Oh, by the way… James Gunn actually had one!

I had many pet rats growing up. They are much more intelligent & affectionate than gerbils, hamsters, guinea pigs & other small animals. I’m not a proponent of raccoons being pets, which we sadly popularized with GotG. But I’ll be happy if #TheSuicideSquad inspires more pet rats. https://t.co/Xpf1OXrUgj — James Gunn (@JamesGunn) April 27, 2021

Gunn actually loves animals, and he doesn’t bother to hide that fact at all! It’s pretty common for him to share photos of his pets on social media. While filming The Suicide Squad they actually shut down production for some time so Gunn could say goodbye to his dog. Heck, the cast of The Suicide Squad even rescued a kitten while filming, which is just so, so, so heartwarming. He posted a photo of the kitten on his Instagram with the caption “Another rescue from #ColonPanama – I present #TheSuicideSquad member @dastmalchian with Bubblegum. Bubblegum was a very friendly eight-month-old kitten who cozied up to the crew members first thing in the morning, especially our video-assist guy Porkchop, who ended up carrying her around for half the day. With the help of @fundacionrescatistaskc3 we were able to get her to the States and into the loving arms of Dave and his family. Happy #Caturday! ❤️😻❤️ #cat #cats #catsofinstagram”

Here’s a synopsis for The Suicide Squad.

“Welcome to hell — a.k.a. Bell Reve, the prison with the highest mortality rate in the US of A. Where the worst Super-Villains are kept and where they will do anything to get out — even join the super-secret, super-shady Task Force X. Today’s do-or-die assignment? Assemble a collection of cons, including Bloodsport, Peacemaker, Captain Boomerang, Ratcatcher 2, Savant, King Shark, Blackguard, Javelin, and everyone’s favorite psycho, Harley Quinn. Then arm them heavily and drop them (literally) on the remote, enemy-infused island of Corto Maltese.”

So, are you going to get a pet rat?

The Suicide Squad will be out on August 6th both on HBO Max and in theatres. Then, you can expect the Peacemaker series to debut sometime in 2022.