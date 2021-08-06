The Suicide Squad has landed, and just like the critics said the movie is awesome. It’s a whole lot of fun and action-packed. Not to mention a good dose of humour to keep ya laughing. The Suicide Squad completely demolishes the original Suicide Squad film!

From this point on we might mention spoilers from The Suicide Squad! This is your warning in case you haven’t seen the film and want to turn back!

I was optimistic for James Gunn’s The Suicide Squad. The problem is I was so let down by the original film I didn’t want to get my hopes up too high.

Then again, I hated the original Suicide Squad from the moment I saw the trailers. For me, personally, it was Jared Leto’s Joker. I simply couldn’t get past it.

He was a physical representation of everything that was wrong with the film. He didn’t look like the Joker, he didn’t act like the Joker and in the end… he was useless and irrelevant.

Not bringing him back immediately made The Suicide Squad way better. And this isn’t an attack on Leto, he’s an amazing actor. I just didn’t like his Joker.

This film on the other hand, didn’t take itself too seriously. James Gunn had a vision and he was allowed to execute it.

Gunn knew exactly what he wanted to do, and he did it. He created an awesome film that easily could have devolved into a raunchy comedy with action set pieces. Instead the film had real heart.

We were able to connect with a huge number of the members on the team, which automatically made the film more interesting.

I mean, who thought we would have ended up feeling bad for King Shark? The entire arc around King Shark wanting friends was just so well done, I couldn’t help loving him by the end.

If another Suicide Squad film is to be made, I hope Gunn returns. He knocked it out of the park and I can’t wait to see where we see these characters again.

So, yeah… The Suicide Squad demolishes the original Suicide Squad film. If you disagree, though, let me know in the comments! I’d love to hear your take.