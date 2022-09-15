The Santa Clauses Trailer Reveals Bernard The Elf’s Return

After fans were upset about David Krumholtz‘s Character, Bernard, not appearing in the third Santa Clause movie, he is returning for Disney+’s The Santa Clauses. This will be a reunion for him and the Claus/Calvin family.

It looks like Krumholtz was correct in his earlier announcement that Bernard would be returning. On social media, he had previously confirmed the elf’s return, but the official teaser trailer unveiled during D23 this past weekend shows him on screen once again. Check out the video below to see for yourself!

In The Santa Clauses, Tim Allen is back as Scott Calvin/Santa, with Elizabeth Mitchell reprising her role as Mrs. Claus. Eric Lloyd will also be returning to the franchise, playing Santa’s son Charlie once again.

Why Wasn’t Bernard in The Santa Clause 3?

The 2006 movie, The Santa Clause 3: The Escape Clause, did not include Bernard due to Krumholtz’s decisions. He recently told Vulture that the script wouldn’t have done his character any justice.

“Bernard was [originally] in the third movie. They sent me the script, I had a pretty significant role. We did work out the schedule, which was going to be hellish on me, but I was going to make it work,” Krumholtz said, referring to his character. “And it was all set to go. But I would say that the character got devalued a little bit and I couldn’t in good conscience do it. The third one, I’ve tried to watch. It’s not the same. I think the first two are really special.” He continued by saying that he didn’t think the third movie captured what made the first two special.

When Does The Santa Clauses Arrive on Disney+?

Disney+ is releasing The Santa Clauses just in time for the holiday season on November 16th.

Do you enjoy watching The Santa Clause on Christmas Eve? Are you excited to see it return later this year? Leave a remark below if you’re eager to learn more! Check out the trailer below!