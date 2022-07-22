The Russo Brothers Respond To the Latest Round Of ‘Secret Wars’ Questions

When it comes to their prospective future with the Marvel Cinematic Universe, Joe and Anthony Russo find themselves in an odd position, and it’s all because of Secret Wars.

The sibling tandem has exited the superhero industry at least temporarily, having led four installments to date, culminating with Avengers: Infinity War and Endgame‘s back-to-back box office success. The Russos have never denied that the one thing capable of pulling them back in would be the opportunity to work on Secret Wars.

Fortunately, most fans anticipate the epic multiversal narrative to be the Avengers-level event that draws the MCU’s next overarching tale to a close at about the same time as the Russos are accidentally promoting Netflix blockbuster The Gray Man.

The pair have been asked about the film numerous times since its announcement, but their replies were generally enigmatic when quizzed once again by The Wrap.

“I mean, here’s the crazy thing – everyone asks us and we just answer truthfully. But there are no conversations, there aren’t. It’s just people saying, “Hey, you want to go back to work for Marvel Studios?” Sure. We loved working with them. However, we run our own company. Now we have three or four projects lined up. The dance card’s pretty full. Their dance card’s pretty full. It would have to be a time and place thing, but we’re talking years out.”

And then we’re asked, “Well, what project would you like to do?” And we always say Secret Wars because it was our favorite comic book growing up. We have no idea if they’re heading in that direction. We have no idea if they’re interested in working with us again. We have no idea about any of it. We just answer the questions honestly, but it’s funny that it keeps turning into a headline and people think we’re trying to manifest this. No, we’re just really answering a question that we seem to get asked over and over and over again, as truthfully as we can answer it.”

It wasn’t a yes or a no. If Secret Wars becomes a reality, the Russo brothers would be honored to helm the project, but that’s as far as we can go based on facts.