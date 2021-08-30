The Riddler Is Terrifying In The Batman Reportedly! As Scary As A Horror Movie Villain!

The Batman is something I’m really looking forward to. I love Batman and I love DC Comics. I also strongly believe that Robert Pattinson is going to nail his role as the Dark Knight. The trailer gave me serious hope in regards to this film, and I can’t wait to see their strange take on the Riddler. Apparently, The Riddler is terrifying in The Batman, according to reports circulating the internet!

The film has had some serious issues ever since its inception. Originally it was supposed to be a film with Ben Affleck‘s Batman. From what we know about that version of the film, it would have been just as good as what we’re seeing with Battinson.

The film would have had Joe Manganiello‘s Deathstroke takedown Bruce Wayne’s entire life. Deathstroke in that film has been described as a horror movie type villain, with the way he dismantles Bruce Wayne’s life.

After it was decided they were going to start fresh there was backlash in regards to Robert Pattinson being cast. After that, Covid sort of messed things up in regards to filming. Multiple delays hit the film, but things are finally back on track.

It sounds like the film is complete though, and that Warner Bros has even done private screenings. One Twitter user, @blurayangel, says he has a friend who has attended such a screening and has said the Riddler is terrifying.

Before we share his tweet, please keep in mind we have no way to substantiate this individual’s claims. We hope that it’s true though since what he says sounds like The Batman will be a pretty damn good movie.

EXCLUSIVE: I know someone who has seen #TheBatman, friend of mine & a really good person. Here’s what they told me THREAD (NO SPOILERS)🚨 “The Batman movie is a horror movie. Very graphic, very dark, very scary. Paul Dano is f*cking crazy, so fucking scary I loved every second.” pic.twitter.com/yc2LWhHReV — BLURAYANGEL (@blurayangel) August 29, 2021

Check out the Twitter thread for yourself, because this Twitter user’s friend says all kinds of awesome things. He says that this new version of Catwoman, played by Zoë Kravitz, is his new favorite and goes on to talk about how awesome the Batmobile is and other such things. They even discuss some kind of crazy reveal that comes later on in the film, and now I’m just wanting to see the film more than ever.

The Batman will release on March 4, 2022 and now we’re more excited than ever.