The Punisher: Fans Are Ready For Jon Bernthal’s Return! Hopefully The Hulu Series Happens!

Everyone misses the Netflix Marvel shows, especially since they were incredible. Daredevil, Jessica Jones, and especially Punisher were certainly highlights of that little universe. Now, Jon Bernthal is back at the punisher, apparently. He’s set to show up in a different Disney+ series, and we can’t freaking wait!

Marvel has been expanding the MCU lately with all of its Disney+ series, which fans have been loving. We saw WandaVision and The Falcon And The Winter Soldier make huge waves, and there are a ton of other MCU shows both in production and entering post-production. It’s a good time to be a Marvel fan.

That doesn’t mean fans don’t miss the Netflix shows though. Jon Bernthal nailed is as The Punisher and fans have been wondering when we would see him return. Well, we might finally have the answer to that.

Geekosity claims that Bernthal will be showing up in the upcoming Moon Knight series, where he’ll fight the titular character. Assuming this is all accurate it’s pretty exciting, and there are a few more details to share, too.

The report claims that the two characters will go head-to-head but eventually realize they’re on the same side and then team-up. This could work quite well, considering both characters operate similarly.

Certainly The Punisher is a lot more violent than Moon Knight, which is probably why they fight at first, but they both crave justice. Introducing Punisher in a different show is a great way to test the waters. We suspect Marvel won’t be disappointed with the reception, as fans love Bernthal.

This isn’t the first time we’ve heard Punisher news though. Giant Freakin Robot also had the exclusive, claiming that Punisher was meant to go up against Tom Holland’s Spider-Man at some point in the future.

Whether or not this will still happen is up in the air. For all we know, though, Jon Bernthal could still appear in Spider-Man: No Way Home. That would be pretty awesome, and something fans certainly aren’t expecting at this point.

At any rate, we certainly hope this is all true. We’re ready to have Jon Bernthal back as The Punisher.