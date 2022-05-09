The Original ‘Top Gun’ Star Wasn’t Even Asked About a ‘Maverick’ Cameo Appearance

Top Gun‘s No. 1 lady, Kelly McGillis, will not appear because she is “old,” “fat,” and appears to be “age-appropriate.”

In a refreshingly honest interview with ET in 2019, McGillis said, “Those are her words,” after being asked about her role in Top Gun: Maverick. According to McGillis, no one from Top Gun: Maverick offered her a part—or even a cameo—because of her physical appearance.

“It’s not what that whole scene is about to look like a normal woman in her 60s,” McGillis said. Jennifer Connelly replaced her as the female star, and Tom Cruise and Val Kilmer reprise their roles from the original film. When asked if she still communicates with her old Hollywood pals, McGillis replied:, “I don’t really keep in touch with anybody . . . I think I’ve spoken to a couple of people occasionally, but the truth is, movies are very odd work situations because you have a lot of people who come together from all different parts of the world.”

When asked about how she got involved with the hit television show, McGillis was unsure if she would see the film once it came out. The 64-year-old has been out of the public eye for some time, having most recently starred in a 2018 TV movie called Maternal Secrets. “My priorities in life changed” after I left show “It wasn’t a major decision that I made to leave. It was just that other things became more important.”

As a result, McGillis appeared to be unconcerned about being overlooked as she wanted to feel “completely certain in my skin and who and what I am at this age.”

Top Gun: Maverick is released in theaters this May 27.