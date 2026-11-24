The November 23 lists cover everything from casting to sound. Nominees will be announced December 4.

The Odyssey appeared on 11 of the 12 film craft shortlists announced by the Critics Choice Association on November 23, giving Christopher Nolan’s adaptation the broadest showing in this stage of voting. Shortlists are the groups of entries eligible to advance to the final nominations. The association will announce its film and television nominees December 4, followed by an awards ceremony January 3, 2027. Monday’s list gives viewers a chance to examine the work that went into the film before the competition narrows.

Steve Pond covered the overall tally for TheWrap, with Dune: Part Three and La Bola Negra at eight appearances each and Godzilla Minus Zero and Wildwood at seven apiece. The count does not capture a margin of victory or a preference order within a category. In The Odyssey’s case, it shows that the committee found room for the film across departments as different as editing, costume, stunts and sound. Looking at those fields one by one helps explain what a single number can miss.

IMAX’s production featurette shows the camera work behind The Odyssey.

What was being considered

The association’s list includes categories for casting and ensemble, cinematography, production design, editing, costume design, hair and makeup, visual effects, stunt design, score and sound. It also includes young actor or actress and original song. The Odyssey’s 11 appearances span practically the entire program. The category without an Odyssey entry is young actor or actress. The film appears in both music categories. The song list includes “When I’m Home,” while Ludwig Göransson appears separately for the original score. Those entries distinguish a particular piece from the work composed for the film as a whole.

The phrase “below the line” is industry shorthand in this announcement. As the committee uses it here, the grouping goes beyond work a viewer might associate with technicians behind the camera. A young actor and an ensemble can also be considered under the association’s 12-category grouping. Taken together, the lists give the names of contributions that otherwise might be discussed as a single achievement. Cinematography shapes what can be seen. A stunt has to work physically within a space, and editing determines which parts of an action the audience can follow as continuous.

The committee’s placements reward a range of work across several films, including animation. Wildwood’s seven appearances illustrate how far shortlisting can extend beyond one recognizable mode of filmmaking. An animated production works through different tools and materials from a Nolan feature. The broad categories allow voters to weigh the result of those tools in terms corresponding to familiar problems, such as how to design a place, build a performance or help people notice where they are in a story.

What the IMAX decision put on screen

Universal’s production coverage identifies The Odyssey as the first feature made entirely with IMAX film cameras. In a separate making-of feature, the distributor discusses the work that brought the Homer adaptation from a large-format production plan to locations and sets. That is a specific claim about image capture. It is possible to distribute a film to a premium screen even when much of its footage was acquired using a different format. In this case, the camera choice was part of the production throughout.

For a viewer, the practical question is what a larger image lets the filmmakers make legible. A figure near the center of a shot can draw attention while buildings, people or weather give the edges of the frame a sense of place. The filmmaker has to decide where the eye should land moment by moment. Costume also matters in that frame. The silhouette of a garment or the way a color stands out against a distant background can help a viewer recognize who is moving through a scene long before there is a close-up.

A camera cannot establish all those details on its own. Production design sets the stage for what the lens can see. An editor sets the amount of time a viewer spends drawing connections between images. A sound team can make a large setting understandable by giving voices, footsteps or other effects distinct positions. The same frame can feel larger because of a sound the viewer cannot identify at first, or more intimate because the mix has made a single voice clear.

Scenes with physical movement give the departments an especially demanding problem to solve together. A stunt arranged safely on set must communicate its direction and consequences in the finished scene. The camera crew decides which vantage is usable. Editing can preserve a sense of weight by holding a shot long enough, while visual effects can extend a space or support transitions between elements filmed apart. These crafts give audiences different ways to notice the work even without knowing how a given shot was assembled.

The dates that matter

The Critics Choice Association’s shortlist was compiled by its special nominating committee. The full film and television nominations will be announced December 4 at noon Eastern, according to the association. That announcement provides the next result to compare with Monday’s list. Janelle James is scheduled to host the January 3 ceremony from the Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, with E! and USA Network carrying the event.

There is no need to wait for the ceremony to use the craft lists as a viewing guide. They identify particular reasons to go back to a familiar film or to look closely at one of the other titles. Consider following a single sequence twice if the film is available to you. The first time, let the story move quickly. The second time, listen to what helps make a distant space feel real, or notice which shot finally clarifies where the figures are standing. An awards list can put names to work an audience has already felt.

Eleven appearances give The Odyssey the widest presence at this stage. They also lay out a better conversation than a ranking alone can give. The film uses a distinctive photographic process, and the shortlist makes clear how many other decisions were needed to take advantage of it. December’s nominations will show which entries advance. For now the breadth of the shortlist is the news, and the work inside those entries is what gives that breadth meaning.

Sources

Shortlists For The 32nd Annual Critics Choice Awards Below-The-Line Categories Announced — Critics Choice Association, November 23, 2026

The Odyssey Leads in Critics Choice Awards Below-the-Line Shortlists — TheWrap · Steve Pond, November 23, 2026

Go Behind the Scenes of Christopher Nolan’s The Odyssey — NBCUniversal Media, July 1, 2026

Critics Choice Film Submissions – 2026–27 calendar — Critics Choice Association, Undated listing, checked November 24, 2026

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