The ‘Obi-Wan Kenobi’ Conclusion Resolved a 45-Year-Old ‘Star Wars’ Plot Hole

This article contains spoilers for the conclusion of Obi-Wan Kenobi.

On May 23rd, the long-awaited conclusion of Obi-Wan Kenobi aired on Disney+ with a lot of fanfare. It was likely to be a divisive episode, as it delivered much of what fans had been demanding all along, including some key fights and familiar faces from the Skywalker saga in supporting roles. Many people will undoubtedly have questions about how fast characters are able to zip around the galaxy.

It’s possible that the final episode only resolved one minor detail, which may be recognized by devoted fans. On the Death Star, Obi-Wan fights Darth Vader in A New Hope. They have a famous quarrel, with Vader remarking “I was but the learner now I am the master,” and Kenobi replying “Only a teacher of evil, Darth”.

For years, this was considered a minor plot hole since “Darth” is a title rather than a name. George Lucas had not yet decided on the specifics of the villain’s backstory while producing A New Hope, and Darth Vader was conceived simply as a first and second name. Nobody else in Star Wars called a Sith Lord merely “Darth”

However, Obi-Wan Kenobi dismissed it with a fantastic character moment. In their confrontation, Obi-Wan comes to the conclusion that Anakin Skywalker is genuinely dead, and Darth Vader is the ‘murderer.’ As he walks away from gasping and beaten Darth Vader, he merely tells him “Goodbye, Darth,” indicating that he doesn’t even consider him as the same person as his former friend.

It’s a little writing flourish, but after this conversation, Obi-Wan’s line in A New Hope makes a lot more sense. Neat!

On Disney Plus, Obi-Wan Kenobi may be watched in its entirety.