The Northman: Director Praises Pop-Shaminst Björk

“She’s the pop shamanist of planet Earth,” says The Northman director Robert Eggers in a recent Entertainment Weekly interview about Björk Guðmundsdóttir (known professionally as Björk), describing her as “the pop shamanist of planet Earth.”

Who else can just step onto set and be a Seeress? Sjón had known Björk since they were teenagers, and it just was this familial environment. So, I think that’s why Björk was down to do it. Björk visited set and I said, ‘What do you think? Does it look like Iceland?’ She’s like, ‘Yeah, it’s Ireland in drag.’

Skarsgård agreed with Eggers’ sentiments, remembering the wonder he felt while filming the sequence.

The moon was massive… We did the scene, and the moon was just right behind her head, this crazy gorgeous, beautiful full moon. It just made perfect sense in that moment. I could see it through the hole in this burned-out barn. Just the way she looked, and knowing that this is the first time she stepped out of retirement after 17 years, it was truly an honor.

The singer previously starred in the 2005 film Drawing Restraint 19, which she also composed the music for.

Björk, a fifteen-time Grammy Award nominee and artist known for her songwriting and music career of over four decades, is renowned for her talent to mix and subvert genres, with many regarding her as a driving force behind eclectic and avant-garde musical styles.