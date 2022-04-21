The Northman: Alexander Skarsgård says Movie is His Career’s Most Important

Since he was a youngster, Alexander Skarsgård has wanted to make a Viking movie, and now that he can, The Northman is set to debut in theaters later this month. The legendary Viking Prince Amleth stars Alexander Skarsgård as Amleth in the epic historical action film, which has been an exciting experience

He spoke at length with Collider about the lengthy, but rewarding process he undertook with the film’s producer Lars Knudsen and director Robert Eggers to create it, as well as all of the various influences that aided in its creation.

“I’ve never been more involved in a project, deeper, involved in a project. I’ve had the privilege of being part of this journey since the Genesis. I’ve been dreaming of making a Viking movie since I was a kid. And about 10 years ago Lars Knudsen, the Danish producer, and I teamed up and tried to figure out a way to actually make that happen. And we were playing around with different ideas and reading the old Icelandic, the poetry, the old Icelandic sagas, and trying to figure out which story to base it on.

We knew that we wanted to capture the essence of those on the kind of the stark laconic language, the harshness of it. But it wasn’t until I met Rob five ago, coincidentally, and it turned out that he had just been to Iceland and had fallen in love with the island and the culture, and we started talking about Norse mythology and Viking culture. And that became, well, the starting point for this crazy journey.”

The boy, known as The Northman, is on a quest to avenge his father’s death and the abduction of his mother by his uncle. The film is directed by Eggers and stars Nicole Kidman, Claes Bang, Anya Taylor-Joy, Ethan Hawke, Björk, and Willem Dafoe.

In April 2022, The Northman will be released in movie theaters.