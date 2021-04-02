People had some… reactions to the new Captain America after the premiere of The Falcon And Winter Soldier. There seemed to be hope for Walker as the second episode of Falcon And Winter Soldier released but he flushed all that good-will down the drain. See, Steve Rogers was an amazing man and he became an absolute legend and icon. Agent Walker? He’s just kind of a tool. He really, really sucks and also seems kind of childish. Not MY Captain America is right since he shouldn’t be anyone’s, Captain America. What kind of Cap uses a gun? C’mon Marvel! Okay, I’m done. My point is that people had similar reactions after the first episode of Falcon And Winter Soldier Aired. So what do you think the internet did? They made memes, guys. They made memes. Guess what though? The new Captain America loves the memes!

Wyatt Russell has definitely noticed the hate his character has been getting. The actor doesn’t have social media for himself but he’s seen some of the memes anyway. Apparently, some of his friends have been sending him the ones they think are the funniest. Russell even has a favorite! He spoke about it with Variety recently.

“I don’t have social media, but I’ve gotten some of the stuff sent to me from friends that were just too good not to see. The best one is the ‘Up’ guy with the helmet on. It’s f*cking unbelievable. I mean, whoever did that deserves an award of some kind. It’s flattering. They just hate the guy. They just hate him! It was fun to be the Marvel punching bag for a little while,” Russell said.

The image is from Valentin Romero and I recommend you check out their Instagram! At least our new Captain America loves the memes!

You can catch The Falcon And The Winter Soldier every Friday on Disney+!