The Multiverse May Be the Key To Getting Into the MCU For Actor and Filmmaker Kevin Bacon

Fans have been waiting a long time for Kevin Bacon to join the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Since being mentioned by James Gunn in Guardians of the Galaxy and subsequently recalled, fans have been hoping that Kevin Bacon will pop up in the Marvel Cinematic Universe and send Chris Pratt’s Star-Lord into hysterics.

We’ve also heard rumors that Bacon was spotted on the set of either the feature-length three sequel or the Disney Plus Holiday Special, which does a similar thing to Vol. 2 when Kurt Russell’s Ego briefly took the form of David Hasselhoff to appeal to his son’s nostalgic side.

Of course, Bacon has also played Sebastian Shaw in X-Men: First Class, heightening the possibility of him adding another layer of self-awareness to any guest appearance from the Footloose and Tremors legend. Bacon told Inverse that he is hoping his debut will be forthcoming as a result of this development.

“I’ve only played maybe two monsters, and one was a mutant. If that’s what I’m playing, then it’s great. I play a monster as a human being. I was in one side of the Marvel Universe. Do I still have an opportunity to get into the other side? It’s a multiverse, right? I love that stuff.”

For all we know, Bacon may have already shot footage for an upcoming Guardians project, with some fans believing his appearance was effectively confirmed when Gunn didn’t actively deny rumors on social media as he generally does. It’s less than a year before we find out for sure.