‘The Mole’: Netflix Reboot Trailer and Premiere Date Revealed

The Mole has returned, and this time they’re out for blood. In the trailer for Netflix’s newest reality competition series, The Mole, we see 12 new contestants competing to add money to a pot one of them will win. However, there is a catch: one player is there to sabotage the rest – The Mole. With Anderson Cooper hosting the early 2000s ABC reality competition show again, you know it’ll be good.

The trailer takes the contestants on a series of exhilarating adventures, from zip-lining and helicopter rides to sunny beaches and snowy mountains. Every time a mistake is made, the pot loses thousands of dollars, including $40,000 in the vehicle.

The new footage also shows the cast, aged 25 to 40: a COVID ICU nurse; a professional fireman who has lost 60 pounds; a Black female commercial airline pilot; a Ben & Jerry’s employee who calls himself “Dom Cruise;” a six-foot-five “lifestyle-brand manager” from Henderson, Nevada who is enthusiastic about the Vikings, and so on.

In The Mole, 12 players undertake challenges to raise money for a prize pool which only one will win. One player amongst the group is “the Mole,” and their job is to sabotage the group’s efforts. The player who survives longest and exposes the Mole wins the prize money.

The Mole, originally from Belgium, was adapted for American audiences and ran for five seasons on ABC. In addition, Netflix’s Squid Game: The Challenge will award one of 456 contestants a prize of $4.56 million. According to show runner Hwang Dong-hyuk, the reality spinoff doesn’t aim to be serious.

Hwang commented on the relationship between The Mole‘s seriousness and entertaiment value, saying: “I think that even though our show does carry quite a heavy message — and I know that there are some concerns of taking that message and creating it into a reality show with a cash prize,” The Mole’s first five episodes will debut on Oct. 7, with the rest dropping over the next three weeks.