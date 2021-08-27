The Marvels Star Calls Captain Marvel Sequel Epic! And It’s Not Brie Larson!

Captain Marvel was a pretty good movie! Hell, I thought it was great, actually. I know there’s a lot of controversy surrounding Brie Larson for… some reason or other, but I don’t care. I think she’s a great Captain Marvel and I’m looking forward to the sequel. And The Marvels is epic according to one of the stars of the films, and this time it’s not even Brie Larson who said so! That’s right, the Captain Marvel sequel is epic according to one star!

For those who don’t know, Larson previously said her Avenger is the most powerful out of all of them. She said that Captain Marvel could have beaten Thanos all by herself, and this rubbed fans the wrong way. In fact, people just seem to generally dislike Brie Larson, and her confidence really bothers them.

The Captain Marvel sequel was officially revealed as being titled The Marvels. The reason for this is that Carol Danvers won’t be the only superhero highlighting this one! Monica Rambeau will be returning from her role in WandaVision. They will also be joined by Kamala Khan, played by Iman Vellani. We haven’t seen Ms. Marvel in action yet, but know her Disney+ series is on the way!

Teyonah Parris, Monica Rambeau, was recently on Late Night With Seth Meyers discussing Candyman, which she is also in. She tuned in from London, where she is currently filming for The Marvels right now!

“I will tell you that I am in London, I am having an amazing time filming The Marvels, and it’s gonna be pretty epic. It’s really exciting, and I can’t wait.” she said, clearly excited for the film to hit theatres.

Her character appeared in the original Captain Marvel film as an 11-year-old girl, and she seemed to get along with “auntie Carol” pretty damn well. In fact, Carol seemed almost like a role model for her. WandaVision went and revealed something happened between them, which is something that The Marvels should elaborate on.

But hey, at least the Captain Marvel sequel is epic, according to Teyonah Parris! Marvel Studios rarely disappoints.