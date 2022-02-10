The Mandalorian’s Gina Carano Tweets Decade Old Conspiracy Theory, Stirring Up Social Media

The Mandalorian‘s Gina Carano may have pushed herself to new heights on social media, when she tweeted a photo of what appears to be a tattered newspaper article about “Beware the Useful Idiots” by an unknown author named Garret Geer.

However, like much of what the maligned Mandalorian actress tweets on social media, her most recent (unprovable) conspiracy theory is yet another strike out.

The author makes some extremely creative mental gymnastics to suggest that labor movement activist and community organizar Saul Alinsky was a mentor of Barack Obama and Hillary Clinton, while also severely distorting the teachings in his 1971 book, Rules for Radicals: A Pragmatic Primer for Realistic Radicals.

Rather, the eight points listed by the supposed author read more like someone attempting to build a social state.

Unfortunately for Carano, this has been debunked by Snopes all the way back in 2014.

“But this list is not something taken from the actual writings of Saul Alinsky, nor does it even sound like something he would have written (e.g., the line about ‘controlling health care’ is anachronistic for his era, and the idea of ‘increasing the poverty level as high as possible’ is the very antithesis of what Alinsky worked to achieve).

This list is simply a modern variant of the decades-old, apocryphal Communist Rules for Revolution piece that was originally passed along without attribution until Alinsky’s name became attached to it (presumably because someone out there thought it sounded like something Alinsky might have written).”

In fact, the essay continues, while Alinsky did provide a list of so-called “power tactics” in Rules for Radicals (1964), the list is “devoted solely to tactics,” as in methods for achieving goals, and does not name any particular objectives of those tactics, such as health care, religion, gun control, and so

But she attempted! But she failed! Because while a few of her followers and supporters responded to her post by pointing out the egregious misinformation, the majority of her fans and advocates gave their enthusiastic support for this notion that we must stop this madness before it gets out of control. So, in this case, a conspiracy theory continues to thrive.

