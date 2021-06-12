The Mandalorian: When Is Season 3 Dropping?

The Mandalorian was arguably better than the new trilogy of Star Wars films. Where the films were polarizing and surrounded by controversy, The Mandalorian was almost universally loved. With its high production values, awesome actors, and Baby Yoda, the show was a huge hit. Fans are wondering, though… when is season 3 dropping?

Well, we have some good and bad news on the front. Well, okay, we have some bad news on that front. The good news actually isn’t related to The Mandalorian, which isn’t fantastic.

See, at the end of The Mandalorian season 2, they announced The Book Of Boba Fett, which had fans freaking out. understandably so, how could they not with a show focused on Boba Fett?

That show has reportedly wrapped production and now they’re hard at work on Obi-Wan Kenobi. How does this affect The Mandalorian? Well, apparently they need the sets they’re using for Obi-Wan, meaning until they finish working on Obi-Wan they can’t start production on The Mandalorian.

Even though we’re all excited for The Mandalorian, and can’t wait to see Obi-Wan Kenobi, it’s disappointing we may have to wait longer for one to see the other.

Rumors claim Obi-Wan will be in production for many more months, meaning The Mandalorian is probably still some time away. In fact, we wouldn’t be surprised if the show wasn’t released until late 2022. Maybe even 2023! Now that would be true torture.

It’s not completely terrible. The Book Of Boba Fett will probably be awesome and Obi-Wan will definitely be awesome.

If you’re hungry for Star Wars content you can also catch Star Wars: The Bad Batch on Disney+ these days. The show follows an odd group of clones that were originally introduced in Star Wars: The Clone Wars.

When is The Mandalorian season 3 dropping? We don’t know yet, but hopefully, we hear something soon! We know it won’t be for a while, still.