The Mandalorian: Showrunner Talks Ahsoka and What’s Ahead

Rosario Dawson has played Ahsoka Tano in two Star Wars films, but she will reprise her role in a much greater capacity soon.

After her debut in The Book of Boba Fett chapter 13, Ahsoka resurfaced in The Mandalorian season 2’s chapter 6. She’ll make a return in her own spinoff program, titled simply Ahsoka.

The ongoing narrative is intended to draw on elements established in the animated series Star Wars Rebels and ultimately reveal EP Dave Filoni’s long-held plan.

Filoni has revealed Ahsoka’s “destiny” in a new Mandalorian book, suggesting that her tale is yet to be finished.

Speaking in The Art of the Mandalorian: Season 2 (via The Direct), Filoni recalled the “debates” had with co-showrunner Jon Favreau about whether Ahsoka should be the one to train Grogu.

There were a lot of debates about [Ahsoka Tano pointing the way to Luke Skywalker],” Filoni said. “And Jon and I went back and forth, because if [Ahsoka can’t take Grogu], then who will?”

Of course, that role ultimately fell to the one and only Luke Skywalker. The reason why is because, as Filoni teased, he’s already mapped out Ahsoka’s destiny and babysitting isn’t part of the plan.

“Taking care of the Child is not her destiny. That’s not what I’ve been planning for her to do [laughs], so I can’t change it up.”

That said, he still managed to give Ahsoka an important role in Mando and Grogu’s arc, with the Jedi helping Din Djarin understand something about his adorable charge.

“But it is interesting if Ahsoka’s there along the way, not as somebody who takes this burden away from Mando but as somebody to say, ‘You might be forgetting that this kid has a choice too. It’s not just about you and your oath to your covert.’”

These remarks aren’t about the Book of Boba Fett, but Ahsoka’s appearance in that show follows a similar route to what’s written above. In both series, Ahsoka edges along the fringes of the story in order to keep Filoni’s planned for her own vehicle ideas secret. We fully expect her to track down Grand Master Skywalker for her own series, perhaps without Mando in tow.

Ahsoka will begin filming in April 2020, with a 2022 release on Disney Plus.