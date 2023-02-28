The Mandalorian Season 3 is Transcending the Norm and Refusing to Follow Uninspiring TV Trends

By now, it’s almost cliché to say that television has taken the place of movies. From established stars coming back for major roles on TV to new shows being nothing more than eight-hour films broken up into chapters suitable for binging–does this mean we should be expecting longer episode lengths as well? It appears so, depending upon whom you ask. If you’ve had your fill of exceptionally long broadcast televisions, we have some bright news for you! HBO’s The Last of Us premiered with an 85-minute pilot and several episodes of House the Dragon were extended beyond their usual 60 minute runtime. Fortunately, it looks like viewers won’t have to endure those lengthy shows next season; The Mandalorian Season 3 will be returning to a more typical time frame.

Delight in the news that The Mandalorian Season 3 Episode 1 is arriving soon on Disney+ with a length of just 35 minutes and 16 seconds! This premiere episode duration makes it shorter than any other Star Wars series opener yet. A new report from Twitter user @Cryptic4KQual (via The Direct) confirms this incredibly exciting development, perfect for those who want their favorite shows to be short and sweet.

The Direct also offered up some other Star Wars TV premiere runtimes for comparison:

The Mandalorian Season 1: 38 minutes, 46 seconds

The Mandalorian Season 2: 51 minutes, 47 seconds

The Book of Boba Fett: 37 minutes, 39 seconds

Obi-Wan Kenobi: 52 minutes, 26 seconds

Andor: 39 minutes, 9 seconds

And for further reference, we’ve also looked up some Episode 1 runtimes for Marvel’s Disney+ shows:

Loki: 51 minutes

Ms. Marvel: 47 minutes

The Falcon and the Winter Soldier: 49 minutes

Moon Knight: 45 minutes

All in all, the majority of these runtimes are quite reasonable. It is obvious that Disney+ does not share HBO’s tendency to stretch individual episodes into full-length movies. Nevertheless, it would still be beneficial to bring back short-form television programming.

WHY THE MANDALORIAN MATTERS

The Mandalorian Season 3 promises to be far bigger than the adventures of Mando and Baby Yoda. Star Wars is at a critical junction in its journey, with Boba Fett and Obi-Wan both receiving lukewarm reviews while Andor has garnered critical acclaim but exists as an isolated corner within the expansive universe. The return of The Mandalorian could prove to be just what was needed to catapult this beloved franchise back into prominence!

As the series approaches a new season, we can rejoice in the return of our beloved Mandalorian. With Season 3 promising to focus on what fans love and set up for potential spinoffs like Ahsoka and (possibly) Boba Fett’s second season, it is a relief that this time around there won’t be an extra-long premiere episode. Hopefully Disney+ and even HBO will take their lead from The Mandalorian!

The Mandalorian Season 3 premieres March 1 on Disney+.