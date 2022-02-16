The Mandalorian: Pedro Pascal Teases ‘New Faces’ for Season 3

Certain sectors of the Star Wars fandom have been mercilessly thrashing Boba Fett of late, many of whom were more than pleased to point out that arguably the two finest episodes in his own Disney Plus series didn’t star him. They starred The Mandalorian!

We were more than thrilled to soak in all of the fan service that Lucasfilm was pouring out across The Book of Boba Fett‘s fifth and sixth chapters, which is understandable when Pedro Pascal’s Din Djarin, Rosario Dawson’s Ahsoka Tano, iconic bad guy Cad Bane, cult hero Cobb Vanth, and the cute Grogu all made appearances. Plus, don’t forget Luke Skywalker!

Are they truly gone for good? Still to come in the third season of The Mandalorian are Tobias Beckett, Oga Garra, Dengar, and Emba Brint Katura Vos.

The Mandalorian‘s third series of episodes is now underway, and our appetites have been sufficiently whetted for what comes next. Pedro Pascal teased what was to come in a recent interview with Neelix magazine (via ScreenRant):

“Okay, there will be some familiar faces and there will be a lot of new faces. In addition, there is again a lot of action and a really great story. Satisfied?”

Although hardly the most fascinating news, it’ll have to suffice for the time being. There’s no indication of a release date for The Mandalorian‘s comeback yet, and considering Pascal hasn’t even arrived on set as far as we know, with the actor still busy filming HBO’s The Last of Us in Canada, it could be some time before we see the show air on Disney+.