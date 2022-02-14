The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power: Watch the Trailer for New Amazon Prime Series

After years of anticipation, the wait is finally over. Amazon Studios officially revealed the trailer for The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power during today’s Super Bowl LVI. Our initial thoughts? If nothing else, this version of Middle-earth is breathtaking to look at.

There’s been a lot of trepidation about this live-action adaptation of J.R.R. Tolkien’s beloved fantasy realm, but Amazon has time and again proved that they have the major guns for this ambitious project.

The $465 million price tag for the first season is staggering, as it is more than many other shows have in their entire series run.

Even if the film itself is still months away, this hyped trailer does a great job of showcasing how much care and enthusiasm J.D. Payne and Patrick McKay have put into their new endeavor.

The next few days and weeks will be a time for Tolkien fans to go through it numerous times, but for now, we should pause and marvel at how far the television industry has advanced where we may have adaptations that look as stunning as The Rings of Power does.

The War of Wrath is over, and the Second Age of Arda has begun, as far as narrative goes.

The Rings of Power is the story of how Sauron, a lieutenant of Morgoth, creates the magic rings with which he intends to dominate the free peoples of Middle-earth, culminating in Peter Jackson’s The Fellowship of the Ring.

Amazon Prime Video will stream The Lord of the Rings: The Ring of Power on September 2.